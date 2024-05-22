New Rotherham United recruit Reece James

DEFENDER Reece James and manager Steve Evans are set for a reunion at Rotherham United.

The Sheffield Wednesday man has been announced as the club’s fourth signing in eight days and will hook up with the first team squad this summer on a two-year contract.

Millers manager Steve Evans is familiar with the player, having had him on a short-term loan in his first spell at the club ten years ago.

Rotherham are believed to have beaten off serious competition from other League One clubs for his signature.

Fourth signing: for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. PIcture by JIM BRAILSFORD

Evans said: “Reece James is a naturally left-sided player who can play in a three or a four or even on the left side of midfield or the left side of a diamond.

"He was outstanding in League One with Sheffield Wednesday and he is a brilliant addition for us.”

James started out at Manchester United and since last playing for the Millers he has spent time at Huddersfield, Wigan, Sunderland, Doncaster and Blackpool before moving to Hillsborough two years ago.

Although he played more than 30 matches in the Owls’ League One promotion campaign the season before last, he made only 11 appearances last term and his last outing was an FA Cup tie in February.

Reece James in Rotherham United colours ten years ago.

At 30, he still has plenty to offer in a league he knows well. He is available on a free transfer after his release from Wednesday.

The Millers have hit the ground running in their summer recruitment.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris rejoined on a two-year deal last week from Peterborough United.

Experienced defender Joe Rafferty, a recent promotion winner with Portsmouth, signed on Monday and was followed a few hours later by Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams.

All had been on Evans’ radar even before he returned to Rotherham last month after nine years away.

On his swift transfer business, he told the Advertiser: “Too many managers in my opinion get surprised by who becomes available when it gets to the summer. You should know that. That’s your job.