Rawmarsh St Joseph's teams end season on a high
Rawmarsh St Joseph’s JFC saw its U7 Greens and U8s Reds win cups and its U14 Greens top their section in the Sheffield Junior League.
They rounded off their campaign with a 4-2 win away to Swallownest thanks to goals from Jacob Peart (2), Kai Stuart and Zane Smith.
The U13 Greens’ runners-up finish was also good enough for promotion for the 2025/26 season despite a final-day 2-0 defeat at Whitwell.
Other matches saw Saints’ U13 Whites pipped 3-2 by Worksop – Adil Ibrahim and Camidi Martins Ayokunnumi replying – while the Reds were outscored 6-3 by Pogmoor. Edward James bagged two and Bailey Doane the other.
Olivia Beer netted in the U13 Girls’ 3-1 loss to Edenthorpe.
There was also some midweek action.
The U13s Whites beat Ridgeway 2-1 with goals from Adil Ibrahim and Ryder Whitby.
Bailey Doane scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw away to Pogmoor for the U13s Reds.
The U13s Greens outscored Aden Steelers 7-3 on their own patch.
Zach Tracey bagged a treble and William Gillott, Harlow Sylvester-Bedford, Harry Mcewan and Lucas Ryan also scored.
Ben Lluka (2) and Kai Stuart scored in the U14s Greens’ 3-0 midweek win over Worsbrough while the U13s Girls pipped Rotherham Town 4-3 through Emily Adnitt (2), Lola Burgin and Lily Pearce.
