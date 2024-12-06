Rotherham United's Dillon Phillips. Picture by Jim Brailsford

GOALKEEPER Dillon Phillips says the genuine two-way fight between himself and Cameron Dawson for a starting slot at Rotherham United is far from unique in League One.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips has started 11 games this season and fellow stopper Dawson 12 matches, backing up manager Steve Evans’ claim in the summer that both would be viewed as potential no.1s.

After keeping goal in the last three matches, including Tuesday’s win over Lincoln City, Phillips will hope to make it four against Blackpool tomorrow, bringing with it the promise of more consistent performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you look at the league as a whole, the goalkeepers are changing all the time,” he told the Advertiser. "It’s an area where there is a lot of competition as to who is going to play.

“It takes you three or four games to get into the swing of things. A run of games is good for anyone, not just a goalkeeper. It’s good for a centre-half to play ten or 15 on the spin without getting injured or pulled out of the side or sent off.

"Consistent appearances can only help.”

The 29-year-old has tasted plenty of down times since coming to Rotherham at the start of last season from Cardiff City.

After the relegation from Championship, followed by a well below-par return to the third tier, he is ready for some positivity.

The midweek win was only a start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been some low times at the football club, " he said. “Last year we didn’t win many games and it was difficult. Even though I didn’t play much, it still affects you. You still want to be coming into a happy environment so three points always help that.”

Seven years ago to the month Paul Warne’s Millers went to Blackpool in poor form and bagged a win which kick-started a run to promotion, going 14 unbeaten.

How they would love something similar now.

"It’s not one win we’re after,” added Phillips. “We’re after a stretch of good results and good performances. Let’s hope the last win is the start of something and we can put three or four results together before Christmas. “All the leagues throughout the pyramid are so tight at the moment that three wins on the spin can seriously move you up the table, so let’s see how we go.”