Pulling out the stops ... Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips' quest for games and results
Phillips has started 11 games this season and fellow stopper Dawson 12 matches, backing up manager Steve Evans’ claim in the summer that both would be viewed as potential no.1s.
After keeping goal in the last three matches, including Tuesday’s win over Lincoln City, Phillips will hope to make it four against Blackpool tomorrow, bringing with it the promise of more consistent performances.
"If you look at the league as a whole, the goalkeepers are changing all the time,” he told the Advertiser. "It’s an area where there is a lot of competition as to who is going to play.
“It takes you three or four games to get into the swing of things. A run of games is good for anyone, not just a goalkeeper. It’s good for a centre-half to play ten or 15 on the spin without getting injured or pulled out of the side or sent off.
"Consistent appearances can only help.”
The 29-year-old has tasted plenty of down times since coming to Rotherham at the start of last season from Cardiff City.
After the relegation from Championship, followed by a well below-par return to the third tier, he is ready for some positivity.
The midweek win was only a start.
"There has been some low times at the football club, " he said. “Last year we didn’t win many games and it was difficult. Even though I didn’t play much, it still affects you. You still want to be coming into a happy environment so three points always help that.”
Seven years ago to the month Paul Warne’s Millers went to Blackpool in poor form and bagged a win which kick-started a run to promotion, going 14 unbeaten.
How they would love something similar now.
"It’s not one win we’re after,” added Phillips. “We’re after a stretch of good results and good performances. Let’s hope the last win is the start of something and we can put three or four results together before Christmas. “All the leagues throughout the pyramid are so tight at the moment that three wins on the spin can seriously move you up the table, so let’s see how we go.”