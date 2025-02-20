Promotion a possibility for Rotherham United Women as Lexi Butterworth leads latest goals spree

By Michael Upton
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:25 BST
Rotherham United Women on the way to victory against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex RoebuckRotherham United Women on the way to victory against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Rotherham United Women on the way to victory against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
COULD National League women’s football be coming to Rotherham next season?

The chances increased a little more after in-form Millers Women climbed closer to the only promotion spot in the East Midlands Regional Women’s Premier Division.

They beat Anstey Nomads 5-1 to move to within two points of leaders Sheffield FC, albeit having played two games more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alesha Gale, Lexi Butterworth, Player of the Match Lauren Winter and substitutes Beth Howarth and Jess Jones got the goals in the latest win.

Lexi Butterworth makes a break for Rotherham United Women against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex RoebuckLexi Butterworth makes a break for Rotherham United Women against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Lexi Butterworth makes a break for Rotherham United Women against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Butterworth (17) netted for the fifth league game in a row since joining Adam Rawlings’ promotion-chasing side.

Rotherham’s goals-for total is a division-best 41 in 11 games and that’s not counting the eight they bagged against Ilkeston Town, whose results were expunged after they withdrew from the league.

Butterworth said: “When I joined, I just wanted to make an impact with the team and get a few goals. I’m starting to get to know how the team play and we’re just being really successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The atmosphere in the squad is really good – we’re happy to get another three points.”

Goalmouth action from Rotherham United Women against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex RoebuckGoalmouth action from Rotherham United Women against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Goalmouth action from Rotherham United Women against Anstey Nomads. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Asked about the Millers’ prospects for promotion, the striker added: “I think we can definitely give it a good go. We can pick up some more points over the next few games.”

Sunday’s win was a fifth league victory in a row for the Millers, who are unbeaten in competitive games at Roundwood since September (save for an FA Cup defeat on penalties).

Rawlings said: “We’ve rotated our squad quite a lot to balance out minutes and make sure we remain fresh all over the pitch and that we maintain our standards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To have five goalscorers is exceptional and a sign of where we are in this moment and of everyone pushing to great heights.”

They will aim to continue that run with the visit of Mansfield Town on Sunday (2pm).

Rawlings said: “It’s been really good and we’ve been able to make Roundwood a little bit of a fortress but game on game it doesn’t really matter where we play. We just need to keep our standards as high as we can as long as we can.”

Related topics:PromotionNational LeagueRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice