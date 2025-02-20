Promotion a possibility for Rotherham United Women as Lexi Butterworth leads latest goals spree
The chances increased a little more after in-form Millers Women climbed closer to the only promotion spot in the East Midlands Regional Women’s Premier Division.
They beat Anstey Nomads 5-1 to move to within two points of leaders Sheffield FC, albeit having played two games more.
Alesha Gale, Lexi Butterworth, Player of the Match Lauren Winter and substitutes Beth Howarth and Jess Jones got the goals in the latest win.
Butterworth (17) netted for the fifth league game in a row since joining Adam Rawlings’ promotion-chasing side.
Rotherham’s goals-for total is a division-best 41 in 11 games and that’s not counting the eight they bagged against Ilkeston Town, whose results were expunged after they withdrew from the league.
Butterworth said: “When I joined, I just wanted to make an impact with the team and get a few goals. I’m starting to get to know how the team play and we’re just being really successful.
“The atmosphere in the squad is really good – we’re happy to get another three points.”
Asked about the Millers’ prospects for promotion, the striker added: “I think we can definitely give it a good go. We can pick up some more points over the next few games.”
Sunday’s win was a fifth league victory in a row for the Millers, who are unbeaten in competitive games at Roundwood since September (save for an FA Cup defeat on penalties).
Rawlings said: “We’ve rotated our squad quite a lot to balance out minutes and make sure we remain fresh all over the pitch and that we maintain our standards.
“To have five goalscorers is exceptional and a sign of where we are in this moment and of everyone pushing to great heights.”
They will aim to continue that run with the visit of Mansfield Town on Sunday (2pm).
Rawlings said: “It’s been really good and we’ve been able to make Roundwood a little bit of a fortress but game on game it doesn’t really matter where we play. We just need to keep our standards as high as we can as long as we can.”
