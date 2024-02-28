The jubilant Lacewood School football team

Lacewood School from Bolton upon Dearne have progressed all the way to the northern finals of Pokemon Cup, the largest primary-aged schools’ cup competition in England,

The boys team came through Dearne, Barnsley and then the South Yorkshire qualifiers to book their place in the next stage at Liverpool FC’s Academy on March 15.

Lacewood’s boys and girls team progressed from the Dearne area tournament at Astrea Dearne Academy, both winning their respective groups, and although the girls went out at the next stage at Barnsley College, the boys won three and drew one of their games to emerge as the best school team at their age level in Barnsley.

It meant they flew the flag for Barnsley at the South Yorkshire finals involving teams from Rotherham and Sheffield and they ended it as group winners, with Colin Mace (3) and Ollie Rhodes among the goals.

Lacewood are now looking forward to representing South Yorkshire in the Northern Area Finals in Liverpool involving teams from North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, Durham, Merseyside, Great Manchester and Cleveland.

Teacher Ross Edwards said: “This is an unbelievable achievement and the boys have loved the journey.”

Should Lacewood go further, they would represent the North of England in the National Finals at Stoke City’s Britannia Stadium in May.

Meanwhile, the finalists in the local Barlow-Salmons Shield and Brian Hyde Cup have been decided.

There’s a Wath derby in the Shield between Wath Victoria and Wath CofE while Fitzwilliam will play Goldthorpe in the Brian Hyde.