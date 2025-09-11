Player shortage does for long-standing Mexborough Sunday League team

Queens United

​A FOOTBALL club which has been part of the Mexborough Sunday League for more than 50 years has disbanded.

Queens United, who played most latterly as The Plough, will not be part of the line-up for the new campaign for the first time since the early 1970s due to lack of players.

Queens initially began playing back in 1970/71 and had a continuous run until this year.

Despite having a ground "second to none” in the Mexborough Sunday League, The Plough were unable to raise a team.

Queens United in action in the 2024 Rotherham Charity Cup final at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Long-time associate Brian Prince said he was disappointed.

"Due to issues beyond their control, the team has disbanded, NOT folded,” he said.

"All monies left after all payments will be gifted to Rotherham General Hospital.”

The club began as Queens Social, then Queens United and finally as The Plough in the final season.

Having been runners-up in the Rotherham Charity Cup as Queens United last year, losing 3-2 to Park View at AESSEAL New York Stadium, the following season had a certain “plus factor” after being in that final.

However after initially winning the first two matches of 2024-25, the majority of the squad left.

Brian added: “So much for loyalty.

“I have been associated with the club since 1971. It is a sad day.”