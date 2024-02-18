BUSY: Ollie Rathbone fronts up against Watford.

Millers (3-5-2)

Viktor Johansson: 6

One of his quieter days in the Rotherham net against a blunt attack by Championship standards. No chance with the goal.

FULL DEBUT: Andy Rinomhota puts himself about against Watford.

Peter Kioso: 6

Well involved in the first half and his early pull-back nearly led to a goal for Hakeem Odoffin. Took a heavy knock and then f aded after half time.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Steady shift from the centre-half. Still feeling his way back after injury.

Sean Morrison: 8

Stand-out man on the team. Had Watford no.9 Mileta Rajovic in his pocket and stepped out of defence to set up attacks. If only Rotherham had had him a few years earlier.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Player of the Season contender in a barren year. Switched on defensively and popped up with two goal-saving interventions.

Seb Revan: 6

Got forward plenty and put a late shot a yard wide of the post.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Steady enough but not really involved enough.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Credit to him for fronting up and showing so much for the ball after his midweek mistake against Hull. Eager to please, in fact a little too eager to please at times, but put himself about and used the ball well.

Andy Rinomh ota: 7

As full debuts go, not bad at all from the Cardiff City loanee. Saw plenty of the ball and a late power drive would have bulged the net but for a desperate block.

Charlie Wyke: 6

Put himself about but was largely shackled by a stoic Watford back line.

Sam Nombe: 5

There’s a player there in Nombe but the Championship isn’t the best place to be finding his feet at a new club. Time to judge him is next season once the inevitable happens.

The subs

Sam Clucas (for Tiehi 68) 6

Pinpoint late corner gave Sean Morrison a good chance to equalise.

Jordan Hugill (for Wyke 68): 5

Owes Rotherham United some better performances. Managed to stay on his feet more this time but also put a tame header wide.

Tom Eaves (for Nombe 68): 5

Didn’t get enough service to make an impression.

Shane Ferguson (for Kioso 79): 6

Deserves a mark just for getting back on the field after all his injury woes. Good to see him.

Cafu (for Humphreys 79): NA

Has the skills to be an impact player. Wasn’t this time.

N ot used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Lee Peltier, Femi Seriki.

Watford (4-1-4-1) : Ben Hamer 6; Tom Dele-Bashiru 6, Wesley Hoedt 7, Matt Pollock 7, Jamal Lewis 6 (Emmanual Dennis 85); Francisco Sierallta 6; Ken Sema 6 (Jake Livermore 77), Edo Kayembe (Tom Ince 55, 7), Ismael Kone (Giorgi Chakvetadze 55, 7), Yaser Asprilla 7 (Ryan Andrews 85); Mileta Rajovic 5. Subs not used: Daniel Bachmann, Matheus Martins, James Morris, Jack Grieves

Goals: Asprilla 58 (Watford)

Referee: Andy Kitchen (Durham)

Attendance: 10,141 (1,571 away)

Opposition view

"Rotherham didn't have any big chances and it was a very solid performance in a difficult situation."

“We were ready for the battle, we needed fighting spirit for this game. Our focus was all about the result.

"We knew the pitch would be an additional challenge for us and we dealt with the situation very well, we were strong. Finally another clean sheet, we stopped the bleeding and it's a good reward.

"Yaser (Asprilla) is a player who's learned a lot this season. He's made the next step and he's ready now to have an impact and I'm very pleased for him.

"When you're in front there will be a massive wave after wave, but there was great bravery from everyone to support Ben (Hamer) and protect our goal."

Watford boss Valerien Ismael

The stats

Possession:

Millers 52, Watford 48

Goal attempts:

Millers 19, Watford 8

On target:

Millers 1, Watford 1

Corn ers:

Millers 7, Watford 6

Fouls:

Millers 13, Watford 11

Final word