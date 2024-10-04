Scott Mason gives instructions

PARKGATE FC continue to surprise despite having the heart ripped out of their promotion-winning squad.

​No less than 15 players who were part of the group that swept to the Northern Counties East League Division One title last season have left Roundwood.

It has made the task of competing in the Premier Division even harder but after some misfires, Scott Mason’s team have won three of the last four to move close to the play-off frame.

“Some don’t want to sit on the bench when things aren’t looking so good,” he said, speaking after Saturdays’ 2-0 win over Thackley. “Others got offers they couldn’t refuse.

GOAL: Ross Duggan slots Parkgate's opening goal v Thackley.

“The 15 we’ve lost include nine or ten who played for us in pre-season and in the last fortnight alone we have lost six players through one thing or another. It ripped the squad apart a little bit.”

The return of striker Ross Duggan has helped the cause, as has some canny recruitment.

“We’ve signed a couple of players and they’ve been exceptional,” said Mason. “We’ve changed formation because we were getting caught at the back. As for the players who have left, we never burn bridges. If they ever want to come back then that door is always open for a phone call.

“We thank them all for what they helped us achieve but we need to find players who want to be here and help us finish as high as we can. There are players out there who will want to come and play for Parkgate because it’s a tremendous set-up.”

Lewis Alfonso Ferreira battles against Thackley. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

A goal in each half from Duggan and Jamie Austin, allied to good defence, inspired the win over Thackley.

The Steelmen lost 3-1 at home to Albion Sports on Tuesday night, conceding twice in the second half after Liam Tomlinson’s equaliser had seen them drawing 1-1 at half time.

A game away to Barton Town tomorrow (3pm) offers a chance to recover.

“No disrespect to the teams in the lower division, but the sides in this league are much stronger,” added Mason.

SCORER: Jamie Austin on the ball for Parkgate against Thackley

“Even if we had the squad we had last year, it would have been just as hard. The workrate and desire has been second to none and that’s where the results have come from. The quality will come. We need that dressing room to be one unit and all be in it for the right reasons. We are getting that again, like last year.”