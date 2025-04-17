Pieces of Rotherham football history up for auction

Some of the 200-plus items from the Rotherham football history collection to go up at Sheffield Auction Gallery

ROTHERHAM football memorabilia lovingly collected by the late Michael Parkinson is to go up for auction next week.

More than 200 items in the collection of Millers supporter Michael wlll be auctioned at Sheffield Auction Gallery on Thursday, April 24, starting at 10am.

The collection can also viewed online and in person next Wednesday from 9am-4pm, and from 9am on the day of the sale.

It includes old football programmes from Rotherham County, Town and United as well as a 9ct gold Rotherham County medal awarded to Reuben Grice in 1913/14 and a Second Division runners-up players’ medal from 2000/2001.

The late Michael Parkinson, who compiled the collection of old Rotherham football items

Stories about Michael’s collection regularly featured in the Advertiser.

Michael’s daughter, Vanessa, said: “It will be emotional to see dad’s collection go but hopefully it will be a big success and we can do him proud.”