Personal terms were the stumbling block for Jamie Lindsay before Rotherham United exit

By David Beddows
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:14 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 14:19 BST
Moving on: Jamie Lindsay. Pic by Jim Brailsford
Moving on: Jamie Lindsay. Pic by Jim Brailsford
​PERSONAL terms were the eventual reason for Jamie Lindsay’s departure from Rotherham United.

The out-of-contract Scottish midfielder ended his five-year association with the club recently after playing his part in two promotions and three terms in the Championship.

New manager Steve Evans had been open to the idea of keeping the 28-year-old and although a contract offer was on the table, agreement couldn’t be reached.​

“We would have kept Jamie. I had some good meetings with him and he was a good kid,” said Evans.

Talks: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Pic by Jim BrailsfordTalks: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Pic by Jim Brailsford
Talks: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Pic by Jim Brailsford

“He wanted terms I wasn’t prepared to ask the board to do. It’s as simple as that. I’ll still love the kid and he’ll probably play against us next season.

“He’s true Scottish blood like myself so from that point of view it was nice to work with him for a couple of weeks but now he moves on.”

Signed by Paul Warne from Ross County in 2019, Lindsay played 167 times and has been linked with big-spending Wrexham since the turn of the year.

Evans is now concentrating on fining tuning a squad refreshed by seven new players, with more to come.

"We’re just focussing on the positives now,” he added. “Last season has gone. We can’t affect one thing that happened but we can affect a lot what is going to happen next season.”

