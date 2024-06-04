Moving on: Jamie Lindsay. Pic by Jim Brailsford

​PERSONAL terms were the eventual reason for Jamie Lindsay’s departure from Rotherham United.

The out-of-contract Scottish midfielder ended his five-year association with the club recently after playing his part in two promotions and three terms in the Championship.

New manager Steve Evans had been open to the idea of keeping the 28-year-old and although a contract offer was on the table, agreement couldn’t be reached.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would have kept Jamie. I had some good meetings with him and he was a good kid,” said Evans.

Talks: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Pic by Jim Brailsford

“He wanted terms I wasn’t prepared to ask the board to do. It’s as simple as that. I’ll still love the kid and he’ll probably play against us next season.

“He’s true Scottish blood like myself so from that point of view it was nice to work with him for a couple of weeks but now he moves on.”

Signed by Paul Warne from Ross County in 2019, Lindsay played 167 times and has been linked with big-spending Wrexham since the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans is now concentrating on fining tuning a squad refreshed by seven new players, with more to come.