Paying the penalty in the Monty
Club Dearne and Wombwell Main both booked quarter final places from the spot.
Dearne had fought a 3-3 with Groves Social before progressing in the shoot-out and Wombwell Main took exactly the same route in defeating Lord Reresby.
Elsewhere, Westville triumphed 3-1 over Swinton Ring O’Bells and Park View hammered Swinton Robin Hood 9-2.
Denaby Main travelled to Joker Wickersley Youth and emerged 6-2 winners AFP Pewter Potbeat Stannington Village 3-2. Brinswoth DC overcame Chapeltown RBL 2-1 and Barnsley Town thrashed Butchers Arms 8-1.
The quarter finals take place this Sunday and feature: Westville v Denaby Main, Brinsworth DC v Club Dearne, Park View v Wombwell Main and AFP Pewter Pot v Barnsley Town. All games kick off at 11am.
The semi-final draw has pitched Westville or Denaby Main against Park View or Womwell Town (Tuesday August 27) and AFP Pewter Pot or Barnsley Town against Brinsworth DC or Club Dearne (Tuesday September 3).
