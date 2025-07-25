Parkgate plug the gaps again to approach new season with optimism

Good workout: Parkgate mix it with Rotherham United during pre-season

PARKGATE FC have had to carry out yet another squad re-build ahead of the new football season after a string of player departures.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, says manager Scott Mason, the club is in a position to recover and give another good account of itself in the top flight of the Northern Counties East League.

Dealing with the loss of important operators has been a regular job for Mason since he took charge of the Steelmen three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History has repeated itself this summer, leaving plenty of holes to fill.

Aiming high: Parkgate manager Scott Mason

They’ve been filled with more primarily young players and Mason is willing to accept the rough with the smooth after a busy pre-season.

“We lost our back five and our goalkeeper,” he explained. “We played alright in our friendly against Rotherham United and lost a couple of players after that.

“We have had to completely rebuild again and have had a pre-season of trialling, looking at players.

“We’ll be young in midfield and we’ll be young at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With having young lads, we’ll have some good times and other times where it is possibly not working for us and we’ve had a bit of that in pre-season.

“We aren’t going to be criticising them for it; they’re young lads. We’ll just ask them to go out and put it right in the next game. That’s what we did last season and we went on a run.”

Parkgate will be able to count on a bit of experience in a front line which now includes goal scorer Alex Wonham.

He has arrived from near neighbours Swallownest, as has defender Callum Rudd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gate can count on two good goalkeepers in Seth Cheesman and Samuel Riches and have retained some players from last season.

The coaching team now includes Joe Austin and Jamie Housley, two men Mason knows well.

“We feel we’ve got things sorted and we’re in a good position now,” added Mason. “We’ve got a good little squad together but we’ll know where we’re at when we kick off the season.

"We’ve set our goals as high as possible, as we always do. We’re not here to make the numbers up. We want to do well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkgate finished 11th in the Premier Division last season after six years outside the top section and equalling or bettering that feat doesn’t get any easier.

Added Mason: “I feel like the league is stronger than last season, with Sheffield FC coming into it and Liversedge dropping down,

“The teams coming up, Horbury and Wombwell, will be competitive so we know it will be a hard season but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“It’s a young squad but I’m excited for it.”

Parkgate start at home to Pickering Town tomorrow (3pm).