Parkgate FC's ground to get a new name in special tie-up with Rotherham Hospice

All change: Parkgate FC's home ground is to become the Rotherham Hospice Community Stadium

ONE of Rotherham’s best known football grounds is to have a new name.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roundwood, home of Parkgate FC, will officially become the Rotherham Hospice Community Stadium from November.

It follows the decision of TMG Mortgage Network to donate the naming rights – the first time a business in the region has gifted stadium naming rights to a local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a gesture that brings grassroots football and hospice care together under one banner.

Support: Parkgate FC chairman Albert Dudill

The official opening weekend is on Saturday, November 22 when Parkgate play Sheffield FC, followed by a Rotherham United Women’s fixture the following day.

The two-day celebration, dubbed the Rotherham Hospice Weekend, will include fund-raising activities and special moments to honour patients, families, volunteers and the wider community.

The initiative will kick-start a series of fund-raising drives led by TMG Mortgage Network to benefit both grassroots football at Parkgate FC and the vital end-of-life care services Rotherham Hospice provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkgate chairman Albert Dudill said: “This partnership goes beyond football. It’s about people.

Great caused: Rotherham Hospice

"Our club has always been about community first, and with TMG’s support and the Hospice’s name on our ground we can raise funds, awareness, and pride for Parkgate and Rotherham in a way we’ve never seen before.”

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network and “Lord of the Manor of Rotherham,” added: “Being part of this town has shaped who I am, both personally and in business.

"After being named Lord of the Manor of Rotherham earlier this year, I promised to give back in meaningful ways and this is one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rotherham Hospice provides incredible support to families when they need it most, and Parkgate FC represents the beating heart of grassroots football. Bringing these two pillars of our community together under one banner felt powerful.

"It’s never been done before in this area, and I hope it inspires more businesses to back the causes that truly matter to local people.”

Ruth Wallbank from Rotherham Hospice thanked TMG Mortgage Network for an “extraordinary gesture”.

She added: "The Rotherham Hospice Community Stadium will help us share our message of care and compassion with new audiences, while raising essential funds to continue supporting families across the borough.”