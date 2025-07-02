Parkgate FC need the limelight of annual Millers curtain-raiser
The fixture is the curtain raiser to the Millers’ pre-season matches and one of the most important dates of the year in Parkgate’s calendar ahead of the Northern Counties East League season, which kicks off on July 26.
Less than 100 of the 1,100 tickets remained on sale earlier this week for the match on Friday (6.45pm).
Chairman Albert Dudill said: “This match is important, and not just financially.
“It gives us a little bit of the limelight and brings youngsters in. Some of them say ‘when I’m older I’d love play against Rotherham at Parkgate’.
“It raises our profile and normally takes only a few days to sell out. In fact when I’m away on holiday I get people ringing up asking where they can get tickets.”
Parkgate held their own comfortably back in the top flight of the NCEL last season.
The summer months have since seen Joe Austin (ex Maltby Main) and Jamie Housley (ex Swallownest) come in to assist manager Scott Mason.
“These are lads who have played for us at Parkgate and they’re all from the Rotherham area,” said Albert, who also has a new vice chairman in place in Ricky Harris.
“That means they have a feel for the club and they’re invested in it.
“We are trying to make people realise we are a community club, and the same goes for the bowls club and the golf club at Roundwood.
“We have local people who have an enthusiasm for it and from my point of view that’s great.”
Gate have lost players to more monied clubs during the close season and it hasn’t come as a shock.
There has been a high player turnover over the last couple of years and Mason has still been able to re-shape his playing group effectively, not least with the help of keen, young replacements.
“The way the young ones performed last season was amazing,” added Albert.
“We seem to be able to attract these good younger players and long may that continue.”
