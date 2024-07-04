Parkgate do battle with Rotherham United last summer.

​LEAGUE and cup winners Parkgate are ready to face a much more robust Rotherham United when the two contest their annual pre-season friendly tomorrow.

A sell-out crowd of 1,000 will be at Roundwood to watch the Steelmen take on a Millers side energised by the returning Steve Evans and ten new signings.

Parkgate gave Rotherham a good run-out last year, going down only 2-0 and keeping the contest goalless in the second half.

Even though Scott Mason’s side went on to have the strongest season in their history, winning Northern Counties East League Division One and the League Cup, they’re being warned to expect a tougher game this time around.

Parkgate manager Scott Mason

“I have been telling the players all pre-season that it will be a different Millers to what we played last year,” said Mason.

“Steve Evans has come in and brought in loads of new faces and they will all be wanting to impress the 1,000 Rotherham fans who have bought tickets so far.

“I expect them to be harder opponents than last year.

“Rotherham will not be up to full speed and neither will we. If you’ve not got a fit group then you’d struggle even more but we’ve got fit lads who look after themselves and they’re all good footballers as well.”

The match is an important money-earner for Parkgate, who face significant costs servicing a busy fixture list. They played 57 matches last season in league and cup.

“It’s good for the bar, it’s good for gate receipts, it’s good for everything,” said Mason. “That’s what is needed at our level. Money is needed to support the clubs.

“The good thing about this fixture is that you are playing a first team. In the past when I have managed against other pro clubs it has been their kids that have come along like the 17s, 18s and 21s.

“It was my first time to be involved last year and I really enjoyed it so everybody will be keen to put on a show and show they are good footballers.

“On top of that it will be my little boy, Luca’s, seventh birthday. He is having a little football party beforehand and then he’s then being mascot, so he’s looking forward to it as well.”

Gate kicked off their pre-season programme with a 4-1 win against Swallownest on Tuesday night at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park on Bawtry Road. The goals came from Brandon Potts, Jamie Austin, youngster Ethan Garbett and Harry Day.

Added Mason: “We have 18-20 players and a few others as well, so we’re looking in good shape.