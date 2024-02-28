Dinnington Town celebrate their cup success against Dearne & District. Picture by Dinnington Town

Dinnington beat Dearne & District 2-1 in front of a crowd of more than 300 at Phoenix Park to reach the final of the Central Midlands League Floodlit Cup while Parkgate went down 3-1 to Worksop Town in the semi-finals of the Sheffield Senior Cup.

Town hit back from an early Curtis Wilkinson goal to equalise just before the hour with an acrobatic effort from Jordan Turner and it was Turner who won it for the hosts with a thunderous strike five minutes from time.

Dinnington will play either Doncaster City or Chesterfield Youth in the final at Alfreton Town’s ground on Wednesday, March 13.

Meanwhile, Parkgate’s attempt to reach the Senior Cup final for the first time in 13 years was given a lift when Ross Duggan was dragged down in the penalty box and picked himself to put them into a 34th minute lead from the spot against Worksop, who operate three leagues above. The Worksop offender was lucky not to receive a straight red card.

If Silas Valladolid-Collins had made more of a decent chance early in the second half it might have been Parkgate’s night but in truth Worksop were the better side.

They saw most of the ball and had long spells of pressure.

It eventually told with two goals in four minutes soon after the interval, Josh Wilde turning in a cross to equalise and then Liam Hughes finding the top corner at the second attempt.

Although Jordan Greaves made a fine save to keep Parkgate in it, Regan Hutchinson’s guided header 12 minutes from time put Worksop through.

The match was watched by a season’s best crowd of 402 at Roundwood.