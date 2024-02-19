PROPOSAL: how Parkgate Astro could look

Rotherham United Sports Trust is applying for the changes at Parkgate Astro on Greasbrough Road.

The proposals include a fresh all-weather pitch to replace part of a grass playing field, as well as 4.5-metre fencing with access gates.

The four new LED floodlights are set to 12-metres high, while hard-standing areas will be added to improve pedestrian access and spectators’ views.

Planning papers submitted with the application say: “The redeveloped 3G artificial turf pitch facility will encourage more football activity.

"The prime purpose of the facility will remain unaltered, facilitating football development, trainings and matchday activities for local community groups and clubs.

“The development will be appropriate in its location and the proposed facility will amplify the performance quality of sporting amenities at Parkgate Astro.

“The proposal design is harmonious to the local environment and will introduce minimal visual impact, this being vital to ensure this proposal is sympathetic to its surroundings.”

The proposals say the new lighting masts would be visible from the nearest housing and public land areas – but would be similar to the current lights with “minimal impacts” to residential amenity.

The planning papers say: “Fortunately, the application site is a sufficient distance away from neighbouring properties to prevent nuisance and disturbance by way of noise and lighting; and with visual impacts minimised by existing screening and buffers through trees, hedgerows, shrubbery, and natural vegetation around the boundaries of the playing field; as well as screening from permanent buildings to the north.”