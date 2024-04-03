Park View Monty Cup final triumph
They won the first ever penalty shoot-out in the competition’s 127 year history and it meant theirs was a new name on the trophy in what was their first appearance in this final.
A crowd of 1,660 at Hampden Road saw Morgan James net the decisive fifth penalty for a 5-4 triumph with ‘keeper Ben Priestley making the crucial save from the fourth penalty by Brinsworth DC, also in their first final.
The game had finished 1-1 after extra-time, Park View overcoming Brinsworth’s bright start by taking a 25th minute lead courtesy of a superbly struck, 20 yard free-kick from Callum Walton.
Brinsworth equalised four minutes from half-time, Taylor Nicholson rifling a 25 yarder through the grasp of Priestley who denied Harry Day a winner five minutes from time with a brilliant reflex save, touching the ball onto a post.
Park View had the better chances in extra-time with sub Sam Foulds brilliantly denied by Brinsworth ‘keeper Ross Pritchard.
- Park View, who have also reached the Rotherham Charity Cup Final after their recent 2-1 win over AFP, could face Brinsworth in it. They play Queens Utd in the semi-final at Parkgate on Thursday, April 18 (7pm).