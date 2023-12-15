ROTHERHAM United head coach Leam Richardson is concentrating on evolution, not revolution, ahead of his first away game at Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

First away game: for Leam Richardson away to Plymouth Argyle. Pic by JIM BRAILSFORD

The team chief, who will be aided by a new assistant head coach in Rob Kelly at Home Park, is only just getting on first name terms with players and staff after his appointment four days ago.

The rush has also meant limited time on the training ground, with the long trip down to Devon adding further pressures.

Richardson’s immediate aim is to try and lift the mood around the place as the Millers, eight points from Championship safety, aim to end a year-long wait for an away win.

"The immediate objectives are to instil belief, get smiles on people’s faces and a freshness around the place, not just with the players but the staff at the training ground and the stadium,” he said.

"In the middle of the December are you going to implement a new philosophy overnight? Absolutely not. I have a vision of the football club and how it should look and that will happen over time but in the meantime it’s about how we roll our sleeves up and compete and win games and get some positive results to make the season competitive.”

New coach Kelly worked with Richardson at Wigan Athletic.

The 58-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2026 and brings vast coaching experience, taking in time at Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday Nottingham Forest and most latterly at Preston North End.

He played for the Foxes, Tranmere Rovers, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burton Albion in his playing days.

Kelly will be joined in the technical area tomorrow by current coaching staff Wayne Carlisle, Dan Green and Scott Brown.

If the Millers are to register a rare win, they’ll have to do it against one of the stronger home sides in the league. Another tough away assignment at table-topping Leicester City follows next Saturday.

"That’s the challenge of the Championship.” added Richardson. “We’re not kidding ourselves about where we are.

"Plymouth are a very good team and they have recruited very well. They’re young, athletic and energetic. It’s a great place to play, which is probably why their home form is very good.