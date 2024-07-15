2024 Premier Division winners AFP

​THE Rotherham Sunday League continues to buck the trend of declining participation in adult football.

The competition, formed in 1966, has 61 clubs signed up for the 2024/25 season, nearly ten up on the number which finished the last campaign.

The new teams include Harthill FC, Laughton Common, Ravenfield Arms, Park Hotel, The Station Swinton, Woodman Rotherham and Wickersley Three Horseshoes, more than compensating for the handful of sides who called it a day at the end of last season.

"It’s encouraging that numbers are still so healthy,” said league secretary Mark Pilley.

"They reckon the average life of a club is only five years now but we are not doing badly because we have had some clubs a lot longer than that.

"They include Bradgate, the league’s longest serving club, and Aston Athletic.”

For the moment the league will stay at five divisions – Premier, Championship, and Divisions One, Two and Three.

And although the current numbers are ideal, officials are open to creating another division if demand dictates.

"We will keep taking teams if they meet the standard,” added Mark. “We can accommodate up to 14 in each division.

"We won’t take bad teams and if we do then they will be under probation anyway.”

Meanwhile, 67 per cent of Rotherham Sunday League clubs are now “England Accredited,” showing they are more sustainable, more resilient and built to last. All accredited clubs offer a consistent standard on and off the pitch.

The league expects to meet the 80 per cent mark to retain its own Accreditation.

Any clubs wishing to join the Rotherham Sunday League are welcome to telephone Mark Pilley on 07483 220133 or email [email protected]