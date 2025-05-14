No-strings All About Football initiative is ready to roll in Rotherham

Football for All is about to kick off in Rotherham

A NEW venture that gives people the chance to play football regardless of age or ability is about to launch in Rotherham.

All About Football is linking up with Rotherham United Community Trust to offer one-off or regular sessions to people who might otherwise feel intimidated or put off joining an organised team or group.

There is no sign-up fee, no membership fee and individuals can play when it suits.

All About Football is the brainchild of Joe Evans, a Millers fan who found himself watching from the sidelines in the past.

"It felt pretty rubbish and over time it really affected my physical and mental health,” said Joe.

"In 2022 I decided enough was enough. If I couldn’t find the right space to play then I’d create one. I reached out to a few people like me who loved football but didn’t want the pressure of having to be the best, and organised a casual kickabout on the local pitch. No pressure, no expectations, just a group of people having fun.

"That first kickabout was the start of something special and All About Football was born.”

Joe now lives in Burton upon Trent.

All About Football leaves no-one out

"We have ten sessions a week there and the aim is eventually to get the same in Rotherham, with sessions across three or four nights,” he said.

"If you feel like you’re too heavy or too old or even if you’re decent and can’t commit regularly, it’s ideal.

"We have people who work shifts and drop in and out due to family commitments and come and go. There are no set times, no ongoing commitments.

"We have no age limit either other than over 18. A lot of our players are in their late 30s and early 40s and we have some 60-year-olds and they love it because it is just a nice, chilled kick-about.”

All About Football is run on a pay-as-you play basis. The price is set depending upon price of pitch hire and is anywhere between £5 and £8.

It has a system through Whatsapp where people marks themselves in and send the fee. Even if people drop out late, they get their money back.”

All About Football are entering two teams in a cup competition organised by RUCT on Friday.

Initial introductory sessions are due to start at Parkgate Astro on Tuesdays (8pm).

For more information call Joe on 07790 042616 or visit www.all-about-football.co.uk or Whatsapp Joe to Play on 07790 042616.