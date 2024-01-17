ROTHRHAM United Women saw their unbeaten home record ended by all-conquering league leaders Lincoln United but could hold their heads high in defeat.

Rotherham United Women in action against Lincoln United.

A goal behind at the break following a scramble from a corner, the Millers had done enough to suggest they could take something from the game at Roundwood but it was the Whites who sealed a 3-0 win in the final third of the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division tussle.

Things looked bleak for the home side from the outset as Lincoln's star striker Elllie Gilliatt rattled the crossbar after just four minutes. But while the table-toppers continued to dominate, dogged defending kept the home team in the contest.

Lincoln took the league on the half hour, a corner to the near post being headed in by Chloe Hodgson.

Gilliatt, hunting an incredible 38th goal in ten games, and midfielders Frankie Wilson and Lauren Churcher worked together to fashion more chances, with Amy Nowell having to be alert to clear off the line and Alice Hayes disappointed to head a Gilliatt cross wide.

For the most part, though, Lincoln were restricted to long-range efforts comfortably dealt with by Ward.

The Millers could have been level before the interval as Halima Essa burst down the right and squared for Jessie Broadhurst, who uncharacteristically failed to find the required finish.

A tight start to the second half saw the home side gaining a foothold in midfield, where Rachel Hale and Lauren Brogan put in a battling shift. But it was Lincoln who scored next, Ward saving brilliantly from Hayes but unable to prevent Demi Barai following up to smash home the rebound. Claims for offside from home fans and officials alike fell on deaf ears.

As Lincoln continued to press, Gilliatt and teammate Rebecca Ward both struck the woodwork from distance and the former was smartly denied by Ward.

Millers boss Pete Jarvis rang the changes. And it was sub Mia McDonald who came closest to reducing the arrears. Winger Demi Weekes won the ball with a perfectly-timed sliding tackle deep in Lincoln territory and the ball broke to Broadhurst. She played McDonald in down the right and the latter's right-footed strike agonisingly bounced back off the upright.

There was still time for McDonald to head straight at Rosie Davidson in the Lincoln goal before Gilliatt, otherwise determinedly marked by Abbie Staples, dribbled through to thump home in stoppage time.

Lincoln made it seven wins out of seven and may feel they have come through their toughest test this season, while the Millers can look ahead to Sunday's home game against Mansfield Town (2pm) with renewed confidence following one of their strongest team performances this term.

Meanwhile, it was also a disappointing afternoon for the Reserves as they went down 2-0 to Middlewood Rovers in their league game after conceding two first-half goals

Millers v Lincoln: Georgia Ward, Sidni Simmons, Lori-Anne Tart, Amy Nowell, Abbie Staples, Lauren Brogan, Rachel Hale, Demi Weekes, Jessie Broadhurst, Milly Colford, Halima Essa. Subs: Georgia Harris, Mia McDonald.