ROB HILTON: attack-minded new manager of Rotherham United Women

​ROTHERHAM United Women’s new manager has promised to put the emphasis on attack.

Rob Hilton has come in as part of an overhaul of the off-field staff as the club looks to kick on from recent cup triumphs by winning promotion to the National League.

The new man has six years’ experience in women’s football, winning two league titles with his local club, Hemsworth, before spells at Harrogate Town, Harworth and Barnsley Women.

And he says his principles won’t change at Rotherham.

Rotherham United Women after winning last season's League Plate. Pic: Julian Barker

“Outside looking in, and having looked at the stats over the last three years, to me it looks like Rotherham have struggled for goals,” said Hilton. "Obviously I can’t say that was down to the way they were set-up or whatever, but my style if very much in-your-face attacking football.

"If you score six, we’ll score seven, kind of thing.

"That’s the way I’ve always done it and it’s one of the areas I’ll be focussing on.

"Reinforcing that, we need to get some good players who can go and get goals.”

Rob’s most recent role was with the Reserves at Barnsley so the attraction of leading the first team at Rotherham was obvious.

"I finished the season with Barnsley but Reserves is not really my thing,” he said. “I was looking for something more at the pointy end, somewhere to get fully involved.

"I like the direction Rotherham are going in and I can’t wait to get started.

"It has come at a good time and at a bad time, not knowing the girls and with trials for new players happening. There’s a thousand different things going off and a thousand things to do.

"Speaking to Jamie (Noble, the chairman), the ideas they’ve got for the club and the people they’ve got on board, that was the attraction.

"People are pulling the right way and doing the right things at the right time.

"There’s been a back-room clean-out but it is with good intentions. That’s how you change, that’s how you progress.”

The new man intends to have a good look at the current playing group first. He added: "I want to let the dust settle and have a good three or four weeks training and then start introducing players but as you know, all clubs are trialling. Competition for players in South Yorkshire is high.