SMART: Jonson Clarke-Harris is new kit. Pic: Jim Brailsford

​THE wraps have come off Rotherham United’s new first kit for the 2024/25 season.

Collarless, the shirt sticks with the traditional red body and white sleeves and has a new name on the front.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is placed front and centre thanks to the club’s five Diamond Partners, who also facilitated the name of Rotherham Hospice appearing on the kit last season.

Rotherham United commercial director Steve Coakley said it was “truly grateful” to AESSEAL, Hughie Construction, IPM Group, Mears Group and Steelphalt for championing another great cause.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is new Rotherham United strip for 2024/25. Pics by Jim Brailsford

He added: “Their kindness, particularly in the current financial climate, should not be underplayed.

"Having seen the impact of this arrangement for Rotherham Hospice last season, we know how much this will mean to everyone associated with Bluebell Wood.

"Not only does this agreement align with all our values, it will also significantly increase the public profile of Bluebell Wood and present them with a number of fund-raising opportunities that might not previously have been possible.”

Bluebell Wood, at North Anston has supported hundreds of local families, providing support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and helping their families at such a challenging time.