New role clears up doubts surrounding Joe Skarz’s future at Rotherham United
The 2014 League One play-off final winner under Steve Evans worked as first team fitness and development coach last season.
This summer it was announced he had signed as a player for semi-pro Maltby Main FC and then as the new head coach of Golcar United, fuelling speculation he had left AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Rotherham United have now confirmed Skarz will return to a role within the club’s Academy set-up where his duties will also permit him to continue to further his football coaching education at Golcar.
That move is part of a coaching reshuffle which has included Ross Burbeary coming in as head of performance.
Skarz had been working with the club's U18s before his promotion to fitness and development coach last year.
Golcar, from Huddersfield, finished third in the NCEL Premier last season Skarz has history with the club as a player.
