New kits mark 100 years of Rotherham United in style

Lee Frecklington, Joe Powell and Ronnie Moore in the 2025/26 Rotherham United centenary season shirts

ROTHERHAM United players past and present show off the three strips to be worn during the club’s centenary season.

The shirts pulled on by Ronnie Moore, Lee Frecklington and current-day Miller Joe Powell all include subtle imagery from the club’s past dating back to beyond when Rotherham County and Rotherham Town merged to become Rotherham United.

The three kits – United, County and Town – will become the Primary, Change and Alternate Change strips for the milestone 2025/26 campaign.

The “United” shirt is the usual classic red body and white sleeves while the ‘County’ is a present-day take on the gold and black of Rotherham County. It includes a subtly patterned ‘chevron’ across the torso as worn by those who represented that half of the club’s heritage before 1925.

Lee Frecklington in the "Town" kit.

‘Town’ denotes Rotherham Town’s old black and white stripes which have been popular with Millers supporters in the past.

Each deisgn will feature the year 1925 in a gold typeface beneath the neckline on the reverse of the shirt.

Within the shirt patterns are legendary landmarks including details of super fan Derek Dalton’s clock, the floodlights at Millmoor and decorative chequered flags which have accompanied the Millers fans’ walks down Wembley as far as 1996.

The new kits are again supplied by Puma and, for the third season, the club has eschewed a commercial sponsor in favour of a local charity, Rotherham Hospice, thanks to the contributions of a group of local businesses, including AESSEAL.

The shirts are set to arrive in the Red and White Shop week commencing June 23 (United); June 30 (County) and July 21 (Town).