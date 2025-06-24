New goalkeeper Ted Cann set to be a big presence for Rotherham United

New Rotherham United goalkeeper Ted Cann

ROTHERHAM United manager Matt Hamshaw believes he has signed a giant of a goalkeeper in Ted Cann.

The 24-year-old has moved north on a free transfer after learning his trade with Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Cann stands well over 6ft tall and will cut an imposing figure in goal.

"He’s 6ft 7in. He’s an absolute unit. I am going to take him into every argument I ever have,” said Hamshaw, speaking to the Advertiser.

“Chris Brunt (West Brom’s manager) spoke really highly of him. He’s good around the place and he has a good relationship with Boaz Myhill, their goalkeeping coach.

"Ted will be one who comes in and competes with Cam Dawson for the number one shirt and we’ll see where we go.”

Cann has been with West Brom since the age of 16.

He has built his experience with loan stints in non-league, most recently at Forest Green, where he was in goal for their National League play-off semi-final defeat to Southend on penalties.

Cann has been a first pick for Albion's Premier League 2 side in recent years, notably in a PL Cup final against Wolves where his saves in normal time and in a shoot-out helped the Baggies win the trophy.

The newcomer fills the gap left by Dillon Phillips, who departed after the expiration of his contract a few weeks ago. He has since joined Hull City.

Cann is ready for senior, front-line EFL football and Rotherham want to provide it.

Existing stopper Dawson will be the man standing in his way.

Hamshaw added: "Sometimes it can be hard having two number ones, so I’ll not be chopping and changing as much.

"They will have a fight for it over pre-season and like with any position the best man will win.”

Cann has signed a two-year deal which could be extended to three.

He said: “I got on the phone with (goalkeeper coach) Andy Warrington and had a great conversation with him. His views and my aspirations aligned before I spoke to the gaffer and it looks good.

“For this deal to have happened so quickly and to have a full pre-season is great for me.”