Andy Dawson and Lee Whitehead

The pair offered their resignations after Saturday’s 8-0 defeat at Garforth which left the Miners six points shy of the safety line in the top flight of the Northern Counties East League.

Dawson and Whitehead returned to Muglet Lane in December after a half-year absence. They’d guided Maltby to the Sheffield Senior Cup final only last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the club had undergone upheaval on and off the pitch during their time away and they won only two of their ten matches in charge, which also produced six losses.

Main started the season with Lee Thompson in the manager’s seat. He resigned in October and his successor, Jamie Smith, stepped down in December.

In a statement, the club said it had a match to fulfil at home to Albion Sports tomorrow night after which arrangements would be put in place to cover the final five matches of the season.

Maltby also praised Dawson and Whitehead for their efforts.

"We thank them for coming in at a difficult time and making the changes for the better in the playing squad, especially over a busy Christmas and New Year. But it hasn't worked out, especially over the last two games, and we have accepted their want to step away.