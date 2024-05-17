Money not the main motivator in return of Jonson Clarke-Harris to Rotherham United
The striker signed in at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a two-year deal this week, reuniting him with the manager he worked with at the club nearly ten years ago.
Having bagged more than 100 league goals at his previous two clubs, Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers, the out-of-contract 29-year-old would not have been short of offers.
But with the dust barely settled on the regular league season, both parties were able to come to a quick agreement.
"It demonstrates the power of (chairman) Tony Stewart. It demonstrates the power of (vice chairman) Richard Stewart and the football club,” said Evans.
"I know for a fact it wasn’t about what Jonson earnt or what he could get somewhere else, because we’re not top of that league, but when you took the whole package we were top of the league.
"It came together quickly because there was a huge desire from the manager and the player to make it happen.
"I think the representatives of Jonno and Rob Scott (head of recruitment) and Paul Douglas (chief operating officer) got that deal over the line fairly quickly because it matched the numbers that both were looking at.”
Clarke-Harris was a novice when Evans plucked him from Oldham Athletic ten years ago for a then club record £350,000.
His time at Rotherham was mixed, interrupted later on by an ACL injury, but his four years were long enough to build an affinity with the club.
"He’d been here, he’d an affection for it,” added Evans. “No-one will ever forget the match against Leeds United here when he came on a sub and scored a wonderful goal.
"We’re talking about a player who felt he’d lots to bring to Rotherham United and the stadium – this bowl in the middle of the town – sells itself as well.”
Evans is now pressing on with shaping a squad fit for a League One promotion tilt.
He added: "Over the last four or five days I’ve met more players than I’ve got fingers on my hands.
"This isn’t a process where will have a preferred target. We have a number of preferred targets.
"It’s a plan that’s ever evolving because sometimes you get players saying no.
“We are looking all around the country to bring a plan together that ultimately is for the supporters, who have been short-changed for a year.”
