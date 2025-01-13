Millmoor comes alive again for Millermen re-make

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SINGING rang out from Millmoor for the first time in years at the weekend as an old Rotherham United tune was re-made for a great cause.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of supporters filled the Tivoli End for the recording of Millermen on Saturday afternoon.

Written and released back in 1980, the song is being given a fresh lease of life to raise money for Rotherham Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queues snaked across the forecourt and onto the pavements around Millmoor as fans made their way to the club’s old home after watching the Millers beat Bolton Wanderers a short distance away at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Lee McMahon conducts the Tivoli End at Millmoor for the singing of Millermen.

“The turnout was amazing and I’d like to thank everyone for coming along,” said long-time Hospice supporter and Rotherham United favourite John Breckin.

"There were so many people wanting to walk with me up to Millmoor and then I got a phone call saying there was a queue. That’s when I relaxed and knew the event was going to be a success.”

Members of the club’s 1980/81 Third Division championship winning side, including Ronnie Moore, Tony Towner, Ray Mountford, Phil Henson, Gerry Forrest and Paul Stancliffe joined the sing-along, as did family and friends of the late Danny Cannon, who wrote the original song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included his daughter Emma and wife Gail, who travelled from as far afield as Somerset and Devon.

Fans join the Millermen sing-along at Millmoor. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Emma said: “As soon as we heard my dad’s voice when the old version was played we all burst into tears. The whole family were passing tissues around.

"It was a bit emotional and I couldn’t believe the response. Even if someone else comes along and re-makes the song in 40 years time, my dad will always be part of it.

"He was Rotherham born and bred and he would have loved this day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending paid £20 to take part and received a free drink and a voucher for a red vinyl limited edition 12in EP of the song when it is released.

John Breckin on the mic at Millmoor alongside members of Rotherham United's 1980/981 Third Division championship winning side.

The project has been delivered by “Breck,” singer Lee McMahon and veteran fund-raiser Kev Johnson, among others.

"It’s not jus about the money. It’s about raising the profile of the Hospice and showing we have got it and we are proud of it,” added John.

More than £13,000 has been raised for the Hospice so far, with the exact total from Saturday’s event still to be finalised.

There have been calls from supporters for Millermen to be played more prominently on matchdays at the New York Stadium.