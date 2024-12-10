Millers into last 16 of Vertu Trophy … report: Rotherham United 3 Tranmere Rovers 2

Shaun McWilliams in action against Tranmere Rovers. Picture by Jim Brailsford

A NEAR full-strength Rotherham United put their league worries behind them to reach the last 16 of the Vertu Trophy.

The two-times winners beat League Two strugglers Tranmere Rovers 3-2 with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Zak Jules and Hakeem Odoffin at a freezing AERSSEAL New York Stadium to back up their League One win over Lincoln City last time out.

And while it was an expected victory against the EFL’s lowest scorers, who finished with ten men, it was just the tonic needed in the approach to a crucial and busy festive period.

There was an early Christmas present for home supporters with the gifted Andre Green making his first start in 14 months after a serious Achilles injury.

Action from Rotherham United's win over Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Trophy. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

He was one of three changes from the side which beat Lincoln last time out, with Cameron Dawson back in goal and Shaun McWilliams in midfield.

It was the strong line-up manager Steve Evans had promised.

A low key start was ended on 24 minutes when Jonson Clarke-Harris won, and converted, a penalty to open the scoring, sending keeper Joe Murphy the wrong way.

Rovers came more into the tie as the half wore on and it took the combination of a smart save from Dawson and then a block from Christ Tiehi to foil lively attacker Harvey Saunders.

Dawson also had to go full stretch to deny Josh Davison before the half-time whistle sounded.

A small crowd made for a strange, echoey atmosphere at the NYS.

The place livened up three minutes after half time when Rotherham grabbed their second.

Joe Powell centered and Jules got ahead of his marker to convert.

The Millers’ task got easier still when Rovers’ Zak Bradshaw was sent off for a foul on substitute Sam Nombe.

Nombe nearly added a third from a twisty run and shot Rovers’ spirits looked broken.

A fine late strike from Kristian Dennis, beating Dawson from outside the box, restored hopes of a comeback but home nerves were settled five minutes later

Sub Joe Hungbo’s shot hit the bar and Odoffin converted the rebound for 3-1.

Still there was time to Tranmere to grab a second, Dawson parrying Sol Solomon’s shot into the path of Omari Patrick to set up a nervy final minute.

Across the piece it wasn’t a totally convincing night’s work but considering the stresses of the season back-to-back wins has to be considered a step forward.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dawson, Rafferty, James, Powell (Hungbo 81), Clarke-Harris (Hugill 60), Green (Nombe 46), Wilks (Holmes 74), Jules, McWilliams (McCart 81), Odoffin, Tiehi. Unused- Phillips, Hatton.

Tranmere (4-4-1-1): Murphy, Bradshaw, Turnbull, Davison (Patrick 66), Merrie, Finley (Solomon 90+4), Jennings (Morris 90+4), Saunders (Dennis 66), Taylor (Wood 57), O’Connor, Drysdale. Unused- McGee, Norman.

Goals: Jonson Clarke-Harris pen, Zak Jules (Rotherham), Hakeem Odoffin Kristian Dennis (Tranmere)

Referee: Scott Tallis

Attendance: 1,093 (129 away)