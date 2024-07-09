Action from last year's Montagu Cup final. Picture: the Dribbling Code

​THE renaissance of the Mexborough Montagu Cup football competition has been underlined by a bumper entry for the 2024/25 season.

A total of 26 teams have signed up to take part, equal to last year’s tally and the highest for 50 years.

Only nine took part in the 1999/2000 season.

Crowds have also returned, with 1,800 spectators watching last year’s final between Dog Daisy United and Dearne & District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prized: the Mexborough Montagu Cup. Photo by Kizzie

This year’s competition starts with the preliminary round on Sunday, July 28.

Ties are AFP Pewter Pot v Edlington Top Club, Maltby Main JFC v Stannington Village, Mexborough Athletic v Denaby Main, Club Dearne v Little Haven, The Plough v Wombwell Main, Brinsworth DC v Aston Lodge, Wombwell Town Reserves v Westville, Lord Nelson v Butchers Arms, Conisbrough CC v Barnsley Town, Joker Wickersley Youth CC v Balby.

The Round of 16 games are on Sunday, August 4 and Sunday, August 11, the quarter-finals on Sunday, August 18 and the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 27 and Tuesday, September 3.

The final is at the Mont’s traditional venue at the Mexborough Athletic Ground on Easter Monday next year.