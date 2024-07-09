Mexborough Montagu Cup shows its renewed pulling power
A total of 26 teams have signed up to take part, equal to last year’s tally and the highest for 50 years.
Only nine took part in the 1999/2000 season.
Crowds have also returned, with 1,800 spectators watching last year’s final between Dog Daisy United and Dearne & District.
This year’s competition starts with the preliminary round on Sunday, July 28.
Ties are AFP Pewter Pot v Edlington Top Club, Maltby Main JFC v Stannington Village, Mexborough Athletic v Denaby Main, Club Dearne v Little Haven, The Plough v Wombwell Main, Brinsworth DC v Aston Lodge, Wombwell Town Reserves v Westville, Lord Nelson v Butchers Arms, Conisbrough CC v Barnsley Town, Joker Wickersley Youth CC v Balby.
The Round of 16 games are on Sunday, August 4 and Sunday, August 11, the quarter-finals on Sunday, August 18 and the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 27 and Tuesday, September 3.
The final is at the Mont’s traditional venue at the Mexborough Athletic Ground on Easter Monday next year.
The very first Montagu Cup final was played there on Easter Monday, 1897, as was the 125th anniversary final in 2022.