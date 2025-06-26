Matt Hamshaw wants to give a new lease of life to Jordan Hugill at Rotherham United

Jordan Hugill in action for Rotherham United

FRESH efforts will be put into finally getting the best out of Rotherham United striker Jordan Hugill this summer.

The front man is approaching the final year of the three-and-a-half year deal handed to him when he signed from Norwich City at the start of 2023.

The first few months were promising, with Hugill fronting up and his physicality helping Rotherham reach the Championship safety line under Matt Taylor.

The period since has mostly been disappointing from one of the best rewarded members in the squad.

Now manager Matt Hamshaw wants to see the version of Hugill of past years that attracted Rotherham to him in the first place.

“It is important that Jord goes back to what he is, not what he came here as originally,” he told the Advertiser.

“I think when he first came here he was more about winning free-kicks higher up the pitch and it led to the club staying up in the Championship that season.

“He did win a lot of free-kicks for us but he perhaps played a little bit too much like that.

“He’s a big, aggressive and strong lad and I want him to play big, aggressive and strong.

“That’s something I reminded him of when I first came in and I’ll be looking to work with him in the summer and get him back to those levels.”

Hughill has played in the Championship with Preston, QPR, West Brom and Cardiff.

West Ham paid many millions to take him from Preston while Norwich also shelled out a seven-figure sum for his services.

His CV is one of the strongest in the team.

Now 33 and and with one season left in the red and white he still has the chance to win the supporters over and get them to sing his name.

Hamshaw added: “He undoubtedly has a lot of talent with the career he’s had. It’s just about trying to get it out of him.

“I’m genuinely hopeful I can get it out of him and if we don’t then that will be a conversation we have but then again that’s the same for every player at the football club.

“He has a point to prove. I’m excited. He’s a good lad and we’ll see what happens.”