Matt Hamshaw rules out move for Fleetwood Town man
The wide man has been one of their stand-out players over the last two years and the Fylde coast club has triggered an option to extend his contract
Hamshaw said: “I like him as a player, but no. He is more of a winger and we are going to be playing with wing-backs.”
Rotherham do retain an interest in his Fleetwood team-mate, Brendan Wiredu, and are understood to have submitted an improved bid for the centre-half and captain.
Hamshaw lost a centre-back with the decision of Cameron Humphreys to move on after a three-year stay.
He turned down the offer of a new contract and was quickly revealed as the fifth signing of the summer for League One rivals Port Vale.
The Millers are also stepping up their efforts to land two more targets, although no developments are imminent.
Ideally they would be through the door in time for the summer training camp in Portugal starting next weekend.
Meanwhile, the build-up to the 2025/26 season starts in earnest tomorrow..
The new fixture list is released at midday followed by the Group Stage draw for the EFL Trophy at 2.30pm and the first round draw for the League Cup at 4.30pm.
There is also a fans’ forum at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the evening.
League One and League Two start over the weekend of August 1-3 and the Championship a week later.
