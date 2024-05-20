Massive relief’ as Swallownest FC avoid the drop
Swall finished second bottom of Division One, placing themselves in line for relegation, but a recalibration of the leagues by the FA means they will continue in the competition in 2024/25.
They were also spared the drop in similar circumstances last year.
Manager Jamie Housley said: “It’s a massive relief because it would have been a completely different outlook if we had gone down.
"It’s positive news and it is massive for the players and the football club.”
Swallownest’s place in the NCEL was hard earned, clinching it as champions of the County Senior League seven years ago, and they don’t want to put it in jeopardy again.
The players will be in early for pre-season training on June 22
"We’ll be able to start afresh and hopefully have a proper go at it this time and not be in the position we were in last year,” added Jamie.
"We’ve quite a lot of new faces coming in and some reasonably good friendlies lined up as well.
"Consistency is going to be key. We will still be a reasonably young team but hopefully we can get things drilled into everybody pre-season and keep the consistency going rather than being a bit hit and miss like we were last season.”
Swallownest will take their place in a 22-team section that includes Maltby Main, who have been relegated from the Premier Division.
Newly-crowned Division One champions Parkgate replace them in a 20-strong top flight.
