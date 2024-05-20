Miners Welfare Ground, home of Swallownest FC

SWALLOWNEST FC are breathing a sigh of relief after avoiding falling out of the Northern Counties East League for a second successive year.

Swall finished second bottom of Division One, placing themselves in line for relegation, but a recalibration of the leagues by the FA means they will continue in the competition in 2024/25.

They were also spared the drop in similar circumstances last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Jamie Housley said: “It’s a massive relief because it would have been a completely different outlook if we had gone down.

Swallownest FC manager Jamie Housley

"It’s positive news and it is massive for the players and the football club.”

Swallownest’s place in the NCEL was hard earned, clinching it as champions of the County Senior League seven years ago, and they don’t want to put it in jeopardy again.

The players will be in early for pre-season training on June 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be able to start afresh and hopefully have a proper go at it this time and not be in the position we were in last year,” added Jamie.

"We’ve quite a lot of new faces coming in and some reasonably good friendlies lined up as well.

"Consistency is going to be key. We will still be a reasonably young team but hopefully we can get things drilled into everybody pre-season and keep the consistency going rather than being a bit hit and miss like we were last season.”

Swallownest will take their place in a 22-team section that includes Maltby Main, who have been relegated from the Premier Division.