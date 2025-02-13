Manager's salute to two Parkgate FC devotees who go the extra miles

Albert Dudill and Bruce Bickerdike at Roundwood, home of Parkgate FC.

​TWO of Rotherham football’s most enduring servants have been praised by a team manager for their lasting dedication.

Albert Dudill and Bruce Bickerdike have more than 100 years service between them at Parkgate FC and are still going strong decades after Albert formed the club in 1967.

Both in their 80s, the two are still putting the hours in at the club they love, Albert as chairman and Bruce as secretary, and that is appreciated by team boss Scott Mason and the players and staff.

"Week in and week out Albert and Bruce are there to watch us,” said Scott.

"They travel home and away, week in and week out, up and down motorways wherever we go.

"They turn up with the kit and everything. No matter what the weather, they are there to lend their support and they just keep going.

"They have been here so long and they’re Parkgate through and through."

Albert and Bruce enjoyed arguably their finest times last season when the club completed an historic NCEL league and cup double.

Scott Mason, manager of Parkgate FC

This season they’ve looked on as the Steelmen have consolidated a place up in the Premier Division, but their ambitions don’t end there.

"Albert and Bruce are trying to bring in a lot of things at the club for next season like grants for new floodlights etc, so there are a lot of good things happening,” added Scott.

"Albert actually had a word with the lads in the changing room after our game at Albion Sports last weekend and came up with a plan to make sure we keep going because there are a lot of players who have been asked to go and we are just trying to hang onto them. We’re working hard behind the scenes to make sure we do.”

Despite losing three good strikers in Jamie Austin, Ross Duggan and Shay Evans-Booth during the season, Parkgate have been able to keep totting up the points.

Action from Roundwood earlier this season

Their 0-0 draw at Sports made it three unbeaten heading to Saturday’s home date with Barton Town (3pm).

"Going into pre-season against Emley, we’d got a squad we thought we’d got a chance with but then things happened and players moved on,” explained Mason.

"We’ve lost people but managed to keep the core of last season’s defence – Dom Hart, Rod Ludlam, Spencer Gordon and Liam Tomlinson with Jordan Greaves in goal – together. We’ve put young lads from the reserves etc around them and they’ve done well. We had another lad make his full debut, Joey McClare, 16, last week.

"Last season was really good – you don’t get them very often – but this one has been just as enjoyable.”

Captain Dom Hart says he wants to stay to have another crack at the Premier next season. In the meantime there’s tests against top-end contenders Golcar United and Beverley around the corner.

Added Scott: "We beat Beverley earlier in the season and they’ll want to get those three points back off us and it’s always a tough trip to Beverley.

“We go into every game thinking we are going to get something.

"The play-offs are out of reach but we have to keep concentrating, pick a few points up and we’ll know we are going to be in this division next season.”