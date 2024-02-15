Maltby Main FC co-managers Lee Whitehead (right) and Andy Dawson

Jake Morrison has been prolific for Wakefield AFC and has stepped up a level to join the Miners’ fight in the NCEL Premier Division. Main are three points adrift at the bottom and go to nearest rivals AFC Goole on Saturday.

“Jake will be available for Saturday so he gives us a bit of food for thought with the team,” said co-manager Lee Whitehead. “He has a great goal scoring record for Wakefield – something like 40 odd goals in 50 games – so he has pedigree.”

A goal on debut from another newcomer, Oliver McQuillan, had Maltby ahead early at home to high flyers Thackley at foggy Muglet Lane on Tuesday before the visitors equalised.

Now all eyes are on Goole.

“It’s a six-pointer. We can’t afford to lose it but to be fair the lads were in high spirits after picking a point up against Thackley, which is positive,” said Whitehead, who returned to the club last month to manage the team with Andy Dawson. “We missed a couple of opportunities towards the end and could have nicked all three points but we didn’t take them.

“You reflect back on games and think that is why we’re in the rut that we are but the rut set in before we came. The lads we’ve brought in, it’s not their fault that they’re feeling the pressure. We took the pressure off them by saying ‘just go and play and enjoy it,’ and they did.

“Thackley are a good side so it’s a point gained, not two dropped, in my opinion.”

The fact Maltby have played more games than most teams above them underlines the need to start picking up victories. The games are starting to come thick and fast, with a trip to Barton Town to follow on Tuesday.