Manager wants another taste of FA Cup magic for Parkgate

A LITTLE bit of FA Cup magic wouldn’t go amiss for Parkgate when they return to the world’s oldest club cup competition today.

The Steelmen take on Eccleshill United in the extra preliminary round at Roundwood (3pm) with the incentive of more than £1,000 in prize money for the winning club and the potential of higher profile ties further down the line.

Manager Scott Mason has seen at first-hand the benefits of a good run in the FA Cup.

When he was in charge at Maltby Main back in 2018, the Miners got through the first two rounds and landed a home draw against Frickley Athletic.

“The tie was televised by the BBC on the red button,” he said. “’We had the cameras, a good crowd (more than 500) and it was good to experience all that.

“It showed how good it is being involved in the FA Cup and what it can do for clubs our size.”

Parkgate are also involved in the FA Vase. They will go in at the second qualifying round stage away to either Liversedge or Cammell Laird 1907 in September.

First priority though is Saturday’s match against fellow NCEL Premier Division team in Eccleshill.

“The home draw is good to have and hopefully we can progress in it and get a tie somewhere we can go and enjoy our day,” said Mason.

“Last year we went out in the last minute to Campion away from home and we played well.

“It’s always good to have a little bit of a cup run because it can bring a bit of money into the club. The FA Vase also brings a bit of money as well. Obviously we are not going to win it but hopefully we can progress.

“These are national competitions and if you can advance then people see the name, Parkgate, and it all helps.”

Parkgate kicked off their Premier Division season with a 1-1 draw at home to Pickering Town last Saturday.

Trailing at half time, the Steelmen equalised through ex-Swallownest man Alex Wonham midway through the second half.

Their second league game is short trip to NCEL newcomers Sheffield FC on Tuesday (7.45pm).