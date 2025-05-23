Manager Matt Hamshaw wants some younger legs to help power Rotherham United forward next season

Change of emphasis: for Rotherham United and manager Matt Hamshaw

AGE will be an important factor in Rotherham United’s recruitment this summer.

Recently installed manager Matt Hamshaw’s predecessor, Steve Evans, went for experience last year by bringing in several players aged 30 and above.

Although the likes of Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett and Reece James – all 31 – still have plenty to offer, the accent in recruitment going forward will be on bringing in fresher, younger operators in a return to the club’s past policy of signing the type who can be nurtured and improved and turned into assets.

“We’re looking at recruiting in all positions but we are also trying to bring the age of the squad down,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser.

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture by Jim Brailsford

"We haven’t got what I would say ageing players but players who are in and around that 30 mark. We need to reduce that and firstly bring in people who are going to be very good for the football club and assets on the pitch to get us up the league and, if not, assets that you can move on and bring in funds to re-invest in the group.

"I don’t think there is any football club, unless you are top six in the Premier League, who don’t do that."

The recent loss of Player of the Year Hakeem Odoffin led to frustration that the club weren’t able to retain or cash in on a top talent at the peak of his powers.

Back at Rotherham only a matter of weeks, Hamshaw has acknowledged that frustration and knows about it from past experience. Finding replacements for lost talents is a fact of life for clubs of Rotherham’s size.

He added: "It has been difficult to replace different people we have lost over the years but it is important we have patience. I know fans will be thinking ‘here we go again’ as regards patience but it is a key to ensuring you get the best possible player for the right amount of money and strike at the right time.

“It’s about trying to build a good enough team on the pitch that others do want your players but at the same time selling at the right price and making sure we are identifying targets that can replace that player, and that’s something I’ve been keen to implement in the short time I’ve been here so far.

"I think you could argue the club has been guilty over the years of moving too early or moving too late. We have to sit somewhere in the middle of that but make sure we get in the right player in and try and bring the average age down, which has crept up over the years.”