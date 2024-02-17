Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson. Picture by JIM BRAILSFORD

There was nothing between the sides for long spells of a tight contest at AESSEAL New York Stadium only for the Hornets to score from their only shot on target – a rasping second-half finish from their young Columbian Yaser Asprilla.

It was the Millers’ fourth straight defeat at the foot of the table and leaves them still without a win since Boxing Day.

“You are judged on the final result,” said Richardson. "We were up on every stat in the game apart from the result, which counts.

Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone launches an attack against Watford. Picture by JIM BRAILSFORD

"We gave enough endeavour to get something but that’s where we are.

"It’s that cutting edge we want and we need and we have to find in our squad to turn our effort and endeavour and honesty into winning games of football.

"A bit of quality won the game and that’s the Championship. The top teams carry goals throughout the squad, never mind on the pitch.”

For all their shortcomings, the Millers just can’t catch a break at the moment.

They felt they should have had a penalty for a challenge on loan signing Andy Rinomhota in the second half.

"Was it a penalty? I’d like to think so because we haven’t had one this season, which I find impossible,” said Richardson.

"It’s easy for the officials not to give them because we’re bottom of the league but I never look for excuses. I just look for ours lads to work hard and gain what they deserve.”

With a long trip to promotion chasing Ipswich to follow on Tuesday, it doesn’t get any easier for a team 14 points short of the safety line.