Rotherham United Women celebrate reaching the East Midlands Regional League Plate final

And team manager Pete Jarvis hailed it the best performance since he came to the club.

The Millers booked their spot in the final of the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Plate with a dominant display in a 4-0 victory.

Every member of the 16-strong matchday squad played her part as Rotherham outfought and outclassed their hosts at a soggy Staveley Miners' Welfare.

Jarvis said: "It was a superb performance. Right from the first whistle we were really on top. I'm really proud of the girls. We've come a long way and they really deserved it.”

Jessie Broadhurst curled in a beauty to give the Millers the edge at the break and they turned the screw in the second half, adding three more goals and keeping Chesterfield's usually-dangerous attack at arm's length.

Alesha Gale capped a fine debut by scoring second, racing onto a lofted ball from Amy Nowell and clinically slotting home.

Lauren Winter made it three when she nodded home the rebound from a Sidni Simmons free-kick and Lauren Brogan added a gloss with a calm finish in the dying moments.

Beyond the goals, it was a victory built on of defensive solidity and midfield authority, with the central trio of Winter, Simmons and Rachel Hale controlling the game and looking to exploit the pace of Gale, Broadhurst and Delia Hurdiss up front.

Added Jarvis: "The intensity of everything we did was fantastic.

"We had 16 players all pulling in the same direction and the encouragement from the bench kept driving us on, too.

"I'm really looking forward to the final and it will be a good opportunity to show how far we've come as a team.

"To lift some silverware would really help with rewarding the girls for everything they've put in over the past season."