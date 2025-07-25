Maltby Main get home in time for Friday night starter

By David Beddows
Published 25th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
Much missed: Muglet Laneplaceholder image
Much missed: Muglet Lane
THE sight of Muglet Lane will be a welcome one for Maltby Main when they kick off the Northern Counties East League season with an attractive game tonight (7.45pm).

Miners have played three “home” pre-season friendlies elsewhere due to the unavailability of their home pitch, taking one match to Maltby Academy and two to Queens United, who play in the Mexborough Sunday League.

They included last Saturday’s final warm-up game against Brighouse Town, which ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The NCEL Division One fixture list has handed Maltby an opener against well-backed newcomers Doncaster City, freshly promoted from the Central Midlands League.

It’s a “pay what you want” entry, usual price £5 and £3 (concessions). There will also be a bar, cafe and entertainment.

Chairman Kieron White said: “The league approached us asking if we wanted to open the league season against Doncaster City on a Friday night, and we were happy to do so.

“We should be busier with it being a Friday night game and the fact it’s a season opener makes it extra attractive.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maltby lost manager Joe Austin this summer when he stepped down from being a no.1 due to time pressures.

New boss James Kaye and assistants Leon Osbourne and Liam Hardy will now lead a re-shaped Miners squad into battle.

The club is also running a reserves team in the County Senior League.

Main finished 10th last season in their first season back down in NCEL Division One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have lost four out of their five pre-season friendlies but should be a stronger proposition back at a ground they know so well.

On Tuesday (7.45pm) they are away to Athersley Rec in the League Cup.

Related topics:Sunday LeagueMaltby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice