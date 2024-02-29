Maltby Main season ticket

Maltby Main has delivered tickets for the 2024/25 campaign to primary schools in the town and they are also valid for the remaining three home matches of this season.

​"There are 17,000 people in Maltby and we need to reach out to them,” said new chairman Kieron White, the man behind the initiative.

“The season tickets have gone out to every primary school in Maltby and the first couple of year groups at Maltby Academy.

Maltby Main co-manager Andy Dawson

“We’ve had 1,200 printed and another 3,000 have been ordered which are due to arrive this week.

“They will help cover the rest of Maltby Academy and then we will start moving out to Bramley, Ravenfield and surrounding areas.”

The tickets come with half-price admission for any accompanying adults and the benefits were seen in the higher numbers at last Saturday’s match at Muglet Lane against Golcar United.

“Wilf Race, our former chairman, said we would normally get 80 spectators for that game. We got 190 so we didn’t do too badly for the first time,” said Kieron.

“Three of the schools didn’t give their tickets out either so that figure was only based on 600.

“This is only part of many new things we’re trying to do. We’ve also got improvements at the ground planned for the summer.

“It should really be in use all the time. Muglet Lane should be somewhere people want to go and spend Saturday afternoons with their kids and make some memories.”

There is plenty of incentive for people to go along to the next home match on Saturday (3pm) against Albion Sports

Main are fighting for their lives at the foot of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division with only eight games left to play.

A goal in each half from Sam Ackroyd – one a penalty – had them 2-0 up after nearly an hour against Golcar only to concede twice in three minutes to draw 2-2. Maltby are in bottom spot – the only relegation place – just two points behind Goole AFC.

