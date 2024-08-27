MALTBY MAIN are ready for their first home game of the season with the backing of a local rock star.

Bring Me the Horizon drummer Mat Nicholls has joined forces with his home town club to create a new line of clothing and help with the redesign of the club's new cafe and team shop. The 38-year-old international rocker has taken time out ahead of gigs in Indonesia, Brazil and Chile to design a range of hoodies, t-shirts and scarves in the clubs colours as well as helping with ideas for Muglet Lane's new cafe and club shop. Maltby Main Chairman, Kieron White, said: "We're really excited for our first home game of the season against South Leeds on Saturday. "Mat is a local lad who wanted to back his home town club and we're so grateful for his support in the changes we're looking to make as we aim to reconnect the club with the community. "A big part of that has been the new clothing line that Mat has designed which has created a buzz around the club and the local area for this season." Maltby Main's first home game is against South Leeds at Muglet Lane on Saturday with a 3pm kick off. Bring me the Horizon have also sponsored Main's home and away shirts for the 24/25 season which feature the band's logo. Mat Nicholls said: "I'm Maltby born and bred and after speaking with Kieron about his plans for the club he asked if we wanted to get involved – I jumped at the chance. "The club's been getting fans from all over the world getting in touch interested in the new shirts and it's great to see Maltby Main getting attention in places like Indonesia and Mexico." You can find out more about the new clothing range designed by Mat online at: https://maltby-main-fc.sumupstore.com