Mailcoach knock out AFP from Montagu Cup

Goal: FC Mailcoach players celebrate a goal against AFP. Photo by Alex Roebuck

THE football season has barely started but there has been a big local shock already as AFP Pewter Pot have been knocked out of the Montagu Cup already.

AFP are a powerhouse of the Sunday football scene and lost narrowly last season in the final of the competition against Westville but will have to make-do on competing for other honours this campaign after losing 3-1 at FC Mailcoach.

Two goals from Joshua Nodder and another by Tom Luty were enough for the home team. Harrison Struggles replied for AFP.

In the other games played on July 27, Whiston FC progressed 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Deer Park Tap – Brad Gregory bagged a brace while Logan Day and Morgan Bridgwater scored for Deer Park.

Chance: AFP on the attack. Photo by Alex Roebuck

Hickleton Harriers also needed penalties to see off Lord Nelson after another 2-2 draw, this time 3-1 from the spot.

Kristian Wroe scored both for Harriers with Ash Cooper and Jahmal Riley replying for Lord Nelson.

Cup holders Westville made light work of their trip to Butchers Arms with an 8-1 victory.

A hat-trick by Jack Waldron, two from Callum Mellor and Owen Sykes, and a Nicky Harper strike ensured a comfortable win. Ben Richardson was on target for Butchers Arms.

Battle: An AFP player fights for the ball but in the end FC Mailcoach came through the tie 3-1. Photo by Alex Roebuck

And Swinton Ring o’ Bells won 3-1 away at Thorpe Hesley Village – Enoch Wuruyai, Scott Walsh, Spencer Coates with the goals. Ian Donnolley replying for Thorpe Hesley.

There were a few walkovers with Wombwell Main progress over Lord Reresby, Scawthorpe Athletic going through against Wombwell Town Res, and Ville progressing against Kinsley Boys.

In the one single preliminary round tie The Gate Inn went through at the expense of Chapeltown RBL.

Sunday August 3 fixtures (11am unless stated):

Club Dearne v Auckley – Dearne Welfare, S63 9EH *10.30 K.O.

Brinsworth DC v Dog Daisy – Phoenix Sports & Social, S60 5PA

AFC Monkwood v Clubhouse – Herringthorpe Stadium, S65 2HR *10.30 K.O.

Edlington Top Club v Pocket – Edlington Rec., Auburn Road, DN12 1DP

FC Tickhill v AFC Rawmarsh Trades – Brookfield Park, Crooked Lane Head, DN11 9RE

Stannington Village v Groves Social – Goodwin Sports Centre 3G, Northumberland Road S10 2TY

The Gate Inn v Barnsley Town – Wath Academy 4G, S63 7NW

Wickersley CC v Gym Bar – Bob Mason Recreation Ground, Sorby Way, S66 1DR