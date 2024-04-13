RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

The midfielder, on loan from Cardiff City, headed in an own goal in the 75th minute of the clash with Swansea City to give the home side a 1-0 victory.

The already-relegated Millers were down on numbers yet again because of a crowded treatment room and could name only seven substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had frustrated the Swans and were looking good for a draw when the January arrival inadvertently nodded the ball beyond his own goalkeeper, Viktor Johansson, while attempting to clear Liam Walsh's set-piece delivery.

Andy Rinomhota battles in Rotherham United's cause at Swansea City today. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“It's an honest mistake,” said head coach Richardson. “Andy's a loan player who has committed himself to the club.”

The boss, who took charge in December, has offered regular plaudits in the last few weeks to members of his squad who have continued to put up their hands for selection during the run-in to a troubled campaign.

His comments have implied that he is less than happy with some of those who haven't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Andy has made himself available, as all of the loanees have. They're not our players but they've put themselves right at the front for every single game. I will never have any qualms with people who do that.

“We've got a small group who are pulling together.”

After a decent display in defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night, Rotherham again acquitted themselves well, despite their threadbare state, against the 14th-placed Swans.

Two-hundred-and-twenty-one supporters made the long trip to South Wales to cheer on their team.

“Credit to the fans for coming all the way here,” Richardson said. “You want to put on a performance for them. You can see how much it means to them.