Rotherham United have struggled in their opening five League One games.placeholder image
Rotherham United have struggled in their opening five League One games.

League One's latest relegation odds as Rotherham United, Plymouth Argyle, Reading, Blackpool and Port Vale shorten after poor starts

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
It’s not been the start to the season that Rotherham were hoping for.

The Millers have lost three of their opening five fixtures to leave them sitting just above the early relegation zone.

But they have a good chance to get back on track this weekend when Exeter City come to town.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

Have your say on who is getting relegated by joining the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Millers news here each day.

100/1

1. Luton Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

2. Cardiff City

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
80/1

3. Huddersfield Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

4. Stockport County

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MillersLeague OneReadingBlackpoolPort ValeRotherham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice