Two of those reds have been dished out to Lincoln City, while there have been 497 bookings.

Rotherham have had 19 yellow cards and no reds so far. So how does their discipline record compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

1 . Wycombe Wanderers - 17pts Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bristol Rovers - 18pts Y: 13 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales