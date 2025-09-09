There have 277 yellow cards and 17 red cards dished out around League One so far this season.placeholder image
League One's 'dirtiest' side so far this season has been revealed - here's where Rotherham United, Barnsley, Lincoln City, Stockport County and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 14:14 BST
There have been 277 yellow cards and 17 red cards dished out around League One so far this season.

Eleven sides have already seen red cards, with Lincoln City certainly having work to do to sort their discipline out.

Five of those sides have had multiple red cards, while Burton and Northampton doing are certainly helping themselves make friends with the referee.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Burton Albion - 7pts

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Northampton Town - 7pts

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 9 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Luton Town - 9pts

Y: 9 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Peterborough United - 10pts

Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

