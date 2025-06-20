League One no easier after exit of two big hitters, says Rotherham United chief Matt Hamshaw

Rotherham United: in good company in League One. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

LEAGUE One will be no less competitive next season even though big spenders Birmingham City and Wrexham are now out of the equation.

That’s the view of manager Matt Hamshaw as he sets about turning Rotherham United from mid-table water treaders into a force to be reckoned with.

The financial might of Birmingham and Wrexham saw them take the two automatic promotion spots last season while another sizeable club, Charlton Athletic, made it up via the play-offs.

That still leaves new promotion fancies like Luton, Plymouth, Cardiff and Bolton to tangle with and others who are willing to spend big to mount a challenge.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw

From his experiences with Rotherham before and at Derby County, Hamshaw knows the perils of the division and he is ready for them again when the scramble for points starts in August.

“It is still going to be a hard league,” he told the Advertiser. “You only have to look at Huddersfield at the minute. They’re spending quite a lot of money. Blackpool have also spent a lot of money.

“I obviously know some of the wages that are getting bandied about for players I am interested in.

“I appreciate Birmingham and Wrexham were a massive exception because of their budgets but there are still clubs in League One paying a lot of money.

Rotherham United score against Blackpool last term. The seasiders are expected to be stronger this time around

“It is going to be tough again but, then again, League One is tough every year.

“I have an opinion that it is the most difficult league to get out of because you come across so many different styles of play within the division.

“One week you can play against a footballing side, the next week you can play against a long-ball team.

“In the Championship everything is more controlled. Teams play the same way. Even if they are going for a goal in the last few minutes they still stick to their philosophy whereas League One can be really random.

“You need a bit of luck. You need a decision from a referee or an offside call because the margins are so tight.”

The introduction of newly promoted Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City into the mix only adds to the intrigue.

They have the momentum of a promotion behind them while two more Yorkshire clubs, Huddersfield and Barnsley, are mustard keen to atone for average seasons.

“Personally you only have to look at our area and the local games we are going to have,” said Hamshaw. “They only add extra incentive for everyone involved. Those matches become almost like cup finals.”

Recent bookies’ odds have Rotherham down as ninth favourites to win the league.

Even though those odds could shorten or lengthen depending on transfer business between now and the big kick-off, the Millers won’t be many people’s after last season’s let-down, and that’s fine by Hamshaw.

He added: “I’m used to being an underdog. A little bit of me likes being an underdog.

“I can’t wait for the first day of pre-season to start The fixtures will be out and before you know it we’ll be sat in the New York Stadium ready to rock and roll.

“That’s what’s we live and breathe for, so it’s exciting times.

“We’re looking forward to meeting this challenge head on.”